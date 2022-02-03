Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Farley city leaders plan to use grants to renovate historic downtown building

City leaders in Farley are aiming for two grants to renovate a downtown building.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders in Farley plan to use two grants to renovate a downtown building that’s more than 100 years old.

It’s one of the largest and most prominent historic buildings in downtown Farley. It was originally built as a railroad hotel.

Development leaders plan on using a housing grant that would renovate the third floor and help with the exterior

A second grant would help renovate the first floor into commercial property for a retail business.

“The governor has decided to use some of these catalyst funds for small towns, and we hope that Farley can be the beneficiary of one of these grants,” said George Davis, with Farley Industrial Development. “It’s going to be one of the only ways we’re able to restore this building is some sort of outside assistance, and are hoping to hear some positive news from our grant application.”

Davis said he hopes the building’s facelift sparks more renovation on Main Street in Farley.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Brian Edison, 43, who has been wanted for more than a decade in Dubuque for a domestic assault...
Police arrest Dubuque man wanted for more than a decade
All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific...
Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants

Latest News

One sent to hospital after Charles City apartment fire
Officers said 22-year-old Dominick Francis Laurie was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a...
Marshalltown man arrested after Tuesday night shooting incident
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
City leaders in Farley are aiming for two grants to renovate a downtown building.
City of Farley to renovate historic downtown building