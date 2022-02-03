Farley city leaders plan to use grants to renovate historic downtown building

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders in Farley plan to use two grants to renovate a downtown building that’s more than 100 years old.

It’s one of the largest and most prominent historic buildings in downtown Farley. It was originally built as a railroad hotel.

Development leaders plan on using a housing grant that would renovate the third floor and help with the exterior

A second grant would help renovate the first floor into commercial property for a retail business.

“The governor has decided to use some of these catalyst funds for small towns, and we hope that Farley can be the beneficiary of one of these grants,” said George Davis, with Farley Industrial Development. “It’s going to be one of the only ways we’re able to restore this building is some sort of outside assistance, and are hoping to hear some positive news from our grant application.”

Davis said he hopes the building’s facelift sparks more renovation on Main Street in Farley.

