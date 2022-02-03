Eastern Iowa Woman featured for Target’s Black History Month collection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - February is Black History Month which celebrates the achievements and legacy of Black Americans. Candice Luter is 1 of 6 artists featured for Target’s Black History Month collection which promotes Black-owned small businesses.

Luter first began her design journey at the Cedar Rapids Farmers Market back in 2016. Since then she has become a full-time designer. With no formal background in design, Luter says it took a leap of faith to become a full-time creator.

Luter says her journey wasn’t always easy, but this honor from a large retailer helped her gain confidence.

“Being biracial, this was actually a very emotional journey,” said Luter. “It was something that I always struggled with either not being black enough, not being white enough. And so to be picked, as a black artist to represent the black community was incredible. And to have it be on such a national scale was completely humbling and overwhelming,”.

Seeing national brands recognize Black-owned businesses has inspired Luter to continue to lift up those in her own community, right here in Cedar Rapids.

“It’s really inspiring. And it also has inspired me to say, you know, what can I do in my own community,” said Luter.

To shop Candice Luter’s Target Collection click here.

