Dubuque teen charged after being accused of gang rape last year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque teen has been charged as an adult after being accused of being involved in a gang rape that occurred last year.

Authorities say Jordan Hillard, 17, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Court documents say Hillard was one of multiple teens who sexually assaulted a woman who was intoxicated at a Dubuque home in May last year.

Police say Hillard faces charges of second and third degree sexual abuse.

