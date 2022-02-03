Dubuque teen charged after being accused of gang rape last year
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque teen has been charged as an adult after being accused of being involved in a gang rape that occurred last year.
Authorities say Jordan Hillard, 17, was arrested early Wednesday morning.
Court documents say Hillard was one of multiple teens who sexually assaulted a woman who was intoxicated at a Dubuque home in May last year.
Police say Hillard faces charges of second and third degree sexual abuse.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.