Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque Fire Chief retiring after 37 years of service

Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines retiring after nearly 37 years of service
Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines retiring after nearly 37 years of service(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 31st, Fire Chief Rick Steines will retire after nearly 37 years of service with the Dubuque Fire Department. Steines has served as Dubuque’s fire chief since August of 2014.

“Rick brought the attitude, work ethic, knowledge, and leadership qualities that have taken the Dubuque Fire Department to the next level,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “His vision and professionalism have made our community safer and the results have been recognized internationally.”

Steines began working for the City of Dubuque Fire Department in 1985 and rose through the ranks, becoming assistant fire chief in July 1999.

“It has been an honor to have served on the fire department throughout a rewarding career,” said Steines. “I thank all the incredible fire department members who have helped me during my career. I have only tried to support their efforts as they work each day to provide excellent service to the community.”

In 2021 Dubuque Fire Department was accredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International under Steines’ leadership - one of just five other departments in the state to earn the honor.

Dubuque’s Class 2 rating is the second-highest rating possible and puts Dubuque among the top three percent of the more than 48,000 fire departments in the United States evaluated by ISO.

The City is currently searching for Steines’ replacement and will likely appoint an interim fire chief to cover once Steines’ retirement is in effect.

Dubuque is accepting applications for the position until March 15th.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific...
Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants

Latest News

A Dubuque teen accused of being involved in a rape will be charged as an adult.
Dubuque teen charged after being accused of gang rape last year
Eastern Iowa record stores are seeing the impacts of the nationwide revival of vinyl.
Eastern Iowa record stores see impact of vinyl revival
President Biden has spoken this morning, addressing the nation about this U.S. raid in Syria.
US counter-terrorism operation leads to death of ISIS leader
A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two...
Two in Des Moines charged with neglect after child suffers burns
Kelzye Bedwell from Horizons joins us to discuss getting ready to file taxes.
Financial expert explains how to get ready to file taxes