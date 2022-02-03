Dubuque Fire Chief retiring after 37 years of service

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 31st, Fire Chief Rick Steines will retire after nearly 37 years of service with the Dubuque Fire Department. Steines has served as Dubuque’s fire chief since August of 2014.

“Rick brought the attitude, work ethic, knowledge, and leadership qualities that have taken the Dubuque Fire Department to the next level,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “His vision and professionalism have made our community safer and the results have been recognized internationally.”

Steines began working for the City of Dubuque Fire Department in 1985 and rose through the ranks, becoming assistant fire chief in July 1999.

“It has been an honor to have served on the fire department throughout a rewarding career,” said Steines. “I thank all the incredible fire department members who have helped me during my career. I have only tried to support their efforts as they work each day to provide excellent service to the community.”

In 2021 Dubuque Fire Department was accredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International under Steines’ leadership - one of just five other departments in the state to earn the honor.

Dubuque’s Class 2 rating is the second-highest rating possible and puts Dubuque among the top three percent of the more than 48,000 fire departments in the United States evaluated by ISO.

The City is currently searching for Steines’ replacement and will likely appoint an interim fire chief to cover once Steines’ retirement is in effect.

Dubuque is accepting applications for the position until March 15th.

