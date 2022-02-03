Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque church partners with local groups, organizations to bring Afghan refugee family to Dubuque

New Life Church has partnered with the city and local groups to bring a family of Afghan refugees to Dubuque.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pastor Kyle Rains says his church, New Life in Dubuque, started doing research on Afghan refugees after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August. After deciding they wanted to bring some of these refugee families to Dubuque, they partnered with a national organization, Samaritan’s Purse, to become a sponsor church.

”Basically what that meant for us is we had to create a plan to be able to prove that we are ready to receive an Afghan family,” Rains explained.

The church had to prove they could provide a lot.

“Housing, education, employment opportunity, being able to help them culturally integrate into the society, we had to be able to build out a network for medical, professional services,” Rains mentioned. “So a lot of them (refugees), because of the status that they hold, they are going to be going through legal paperwork to apply to stay longer. I felt pretty overwhelmed at the beginning, so I honestly just prayed about it.”

As the pastor and his team put a lot of hard work and prayer into it, the state department approved their plan. Rains said they already have a place ready for the Afghan family of 10, who they are expecting to move in any day now.

Rains said, though, the church wants to give this new chapter of life to more refugee families.

”Our vision and goal from the beginning has really been to try to help see the Dubuque area kind of become a small Afghan community,” he added.

Bringing the families is a collaborative effort, according to Rains. The city of Dubuque, local businesses and organizations, and even the school districts chimed in. Resources Unite will help the families that come to Dubuque feel more comfortable when they set in.

“And that feeling requires us as a community to be proactive because, if we just come from this place of like, ‘Hey, you are new to the community and you are going to figure it out’… that is a privileged mindset,” Josh Jasper, Resources Unite president and CEO, explained. “That is easier for me. For years I have lived in different places, I can probably figure it out. I am a big, straight, white dude from Farley, Iowa, I can figure that out. But for someone that might be from a marginalized population or that has experienced oppression or anything like that, that can feel overwhelming.”

Resources Unite helped furnish the home for the first family. Jasper said now their goal is to get to know these people, many of whom he recognizes come with traumatic experiences of leaving home.

”Experiences I never heard or saw growing up in Farley, Iowa and so it helps us understand, ‘Ok, this person is coming from something very different and they need support with that’,” Jasper added.

New Life Church is looking for both money and item donations for Afghan refugee families who settle down in Dubuque. Those interested in donating are encouraged to visit newlifedbq.com/Afghanistan.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Accident on HWY 151 near Springville; second accident in under 18 hours
Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?

Latest News

The State Hygienic Laboratory received a 9.2-million-dollar grant from the CDC - a large amount...
State Hygienic Laboratory receives $9.2 million-dollar grant from CDC
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responds to residential fire
Midwest winter storm takes toll on local blood donations
Midwest snowstorm could impact local blood availability
Midwest winter storm takes toll on local blood donations
Midwest snowstorm impacts local blood donations