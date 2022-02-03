Show You Care
Court hearing set for Marshalltown shooting suspect

Officers said 22-year-old Dominick Francis Laurie was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a...
Officers said 22-year-old Dominick Francis Laurie was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting incident.e(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The preliminary court hearing is set for the man accused of shooting someone on February 1st.

Police say they found 22-year-old Dominick Francis Laurie walking in the area of the shooting and placed him under arrest. They say they also recovered the weapon used in the incident.

Laurie has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon to injure/provoke fear, willful injury causing serious harm, reckless use of a firearm resulting in serious injury, and reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage.

A judge has issued a no-contact order between Laurie and the alleged victim of the gunshot.

His court date is scheduled for February 11th at 1:00 pm.

His bond is currently set at $57,000.

