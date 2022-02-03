Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises

Investor says she lost thousands on house renovation deal
By Sandra Jones
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The rehabilitation and resale of homes is booming across the country and is often advertised as potential big business for investors. Buyer beware though, the Federal Trade Commission warns people are taking advantage of investors with promises of huge returns, some even promising to quadruple your money.

Joy Oberholtzer has been in the real estate game since 2014, investing in dozens of properties.

“I’m familiar with babysitting tenants, yes, all of those lovely things,” said Oberholtzer.

However, Oberholtzer was caught off guard after she said she invested $20,000 in a Virginia home. The residence was supposed to be converted into transitional housing for homeless veterans, but it never panned out. She said the organizer claimed investors would have made about a $10,000 profit. Instead, Oberholtzer said she lost thousands.

“It was a little disconcerting,” said Oberholtzer.

Oberholtzer ended up getting about half of her money back, but she’s still trying to get help from the State of Virginia. The State Corporation Commission said it’s investigating her case, and according to documents, at least two other investors are fighting the organizer in court. Our national investigative team reached out multiple times to the investment organizer’s attorney, but he didn’t respond for comment. Oberholtzer said she wants to warn future investors.

“Do your due diligence properly. Don’t just believe that somebody has credibility,” said Oberholtzer.

Real estate attorney Richard Chess has spent four decades fighting cases like Oberholtzer’s. He said they are not usually what they claim.

“Trust, but you have to verify,” said Chess. “If you’re at the point where you’re getting an attorney, you’ve already lost.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with promises or guarantees of a financial windfall. They have the following tips to avoid becoming a victim.

Watch out for someone who:

  • Says you can earn big money fast, regardless of your experience or training.
  • Promises their deal is a “sure thing”, that the investment will give you security for years to come or that you’ll be coached to success each step of the way.
  • Claims the program worked for other participants including the organizer.

The FTC also warned that before you spend any money, research the offer, consider the risk, and verify the claim yourself. If you suspect an investment scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific...
Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants

Latest News

A Dubuque teen accused of being involved in a rape will be charged as an adult.
Dubuque teen charged after being accused of gang rape last year
Eastern Iowa record stores are seeing the impacts of the nationwide revival of vinyl.
Eastern Iowa record stores see impact of vinyl revival
President Biden has spoken this morning, addressing the nation about this U.S. raid in Syria.
US counter-terrorism operation leads to death of ISIS leader
A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two...
Two in Des Moines charged with neglect after child suffers burns
Kelzye Bedwell from Horizons joins us to discuss getting ready to file taxes.
Financial expert explains how to get ready to file taxes