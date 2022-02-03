Cold weather continues over the next few days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold and dry weather continues across eastern Iowa. Even with the sky turning mostly sunny, highs will stay primarily in the lower teens this afternoon and wind chills will remain below zero. The coldest wind chills will be from Waterloo and points northwest where a Wind Chill Advisory is in place through mid-morning. Tonight, plan on clear and calm conditions allowing for lows to drop below zero. There will be multiple fronts coming through Iowa in the coming days but with all the dry air in place, no precipitation is anticipated. Look for a dry weekend with highs generally into the 20s to lower 30s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.