Cedar Rapids man accused of sending threats to prosecutor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cedar Rapids man after he failed to appear in court last week on a charge accusing him of harassing a Linn County prosecutor.

The Gazette reports that 34-year-old Marcus Alan DeVore was charged in December with third-degree harassment.

Investigators say he contacted Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter on Dec. 22 with the intent to threaten or intimidate her. Investigators say that although he was warned not to contact Slaughter again, he continued to send her Facebook messages that included “vulgar, threatening, alarming and intimidating language and emojis.”

Prosecutors say DeVore was upset over the conviction of his friend, Drew Blahnik, for second-degree murder in the 2018 stabbing death of 31-year-old Chris Bagley.

