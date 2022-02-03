Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responds to residential fire

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening Cedar Falls Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a residential fire in the 4000 block of Spruce Hills Drive in Cedar Falls after receiving a call from a citizen reporting that his neighbor’s house was on fire.

Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence.

The residents were able to safely evacuate. There were no injuries as crews quickly controlled and extinguished the fire. The home sustained significant smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Accident on HWY 151 near Springville; second accident in under 18 hours
Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?

Latest News

Midwest winter storm takes toll on local blood donations
Midwest snowstorm could impact local blood availability
Midwest winter storm takes toll on local blood donations
Midwest snowstorm impacts local blood donations
Joanie McMahon.
9 Who Care: Joanie McMahon donates her time to preserving Cedar Rapids history and helping those less fortunate
Fairley aiming to restore historic building
Fairley aiming to restore historic building