Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responds to residential fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening Cedar Falls Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a residential fire in the 4000 block of Spruce Hills Drive in Cedar Falls after receiving a call from a citizen reporting that his neighbor’s house was on fire.

Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence.

The residents were able to safely evacuate. There were no injuries as crews quickly controlled and extinguished the fire. The home sustained significant smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

