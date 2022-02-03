Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

CDC: 2 dead from Listeria outbreak linked to Dole salads

Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.(CNN, FDA, CDC)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak has sickened 17 people and resulted in 13 hospitalizations across 13 states.

The recall began at the end of December.

It affects products with “best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.

While the recalled products are all produced by Dole, they were sold under several different brands.

Visit www.cdc.gov/listeria to see that list.

The CDC says you should throw away or return the products and also clean out refrigerators or other surfaces that came into contact with them.

The agency is also investigating a separate Listeria outbreak tied to Fresh Express packaged salads.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Iowa DOT has no timeline for improvements to Highway 151 and Springville intersection
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific...
Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants

Latest News

A Dubuque teen accused of being involved in a rape will be charged as an adult.
Dubuque teen charged after being accused of gang rape last year
President Biden has spoken this morning, addressing the nation about this U.S. raid in Syria.
US counter-terrorism operation leads to death of ISIS leader
Eastern Iowa record stores are seeing the impacts of the nationwide revival of vinyl.
Eastern Iowa record stores see impact of vinyl revival
A 3-year-old is recovering from second degree burns in a Des Moines hospital, and now two...
Two in Des Moines charged with neglect after child suffers burns
Kelzye Bedwell from Horizons joins us to discuss getting ready to file taxes.
Financial expert explains how to get ready to file taxes