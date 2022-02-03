Carter’s 2nd-half burst boosts N. Iowa over Illinois St.
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored 24 points and Noah Carter scored 21 and Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 79-64.
Carter scored the first seven points for the Panthers after halftime to give Northern Iowa a 37-35 lead and they never trailed again.
Trae Berhow’s jumper with 10:35 left extended the lead to 57-38.
Liam McChesney had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.