CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter and Trae Berhow scored 19 points apiece as Northern Iowa beat Bradley 78-65. AJ Green added 18 points for the Panthers (12-9, 8-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Terry Roberts had 18 points and six assists for the Braves (12-11, 6-5), whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.