“Behind the Badge” program to focus heavily on mental health and de-escalation tactics

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County law enforcement, from police officers to sheriff’s deputies, says they aim to build relationships with all the people they meet. That’s why they’re offering a modified version of the citizen’s police academy to stretch over four weeks instead of ten weeks.

Veronica Hamly of Coralville has been a part of Johnson County’s Citizens Police Academy twice. Each time she says she learns something new about the different departments and jobs they do.

”Having something like this gives the public the realization that things can’t happen quick, although we want it to,” said Hamly.

North Liberty Police Chief Diane Venenga says she wants to answer any questions and hopes the program debunks any negative narrative that might follow law enforcement.

“People have a lot of questions, they want to know what we do, and why we do it. And we want to share it with them,” said Venenga.

Officer Alton Poole with the University of Iowa Police agrees.

“We try to give them as many opportunities as we can to actually join us and have conversations,” he said.

And for anyone unsure about applying to the program to learn what goes into policing, Hamly’s advice is simple:

“Go for it. It’s an important program in being a better citizen”

