Applications for the 2022 Uptown Marion Market season now open

Evansville Farmers Market grand opening is this Saturday
The market will be held from June 11th, July 9th, August 13th, and September 24th from 8:00 am till noon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor applications for the 2022 Uptown Marion Market.

The Uptown Marion Market will be held on 7th Avenue and City Square Park and will feature vendors, music, and family-friendly programming.

“The market is a great opportunity for local farmers and vendors to visit with and get to know their customers,” said Tami Schlamp, Uptown Marion Market coordinator. “It’s also a place for entrepreneurs to test the waters on new products and retail. We are always looking for new, unique vendors.”

Interested vendors should call 319-743-4723 or visit www.marioncc.org/vendor-information for more information.

The market will be held from June 11th, July 9th, August 13th, and September 24th from 8:00 am till noon.

