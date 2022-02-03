9 Who Care: Joanie McMahon donates her time to preserving Cedar Rapids history and helping those less fortunate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Joanie McMahon of Cedar Rapids volunteers her time salvaging pieces of Cedar Rapids history with the group CR Heritage.

“People can re-use these projects and put them in a new home,” she said.

Everything from doors, windows, and floorboard, Joanie has gone into 3-houses set to be demolished and saved what she could to be sold as a source of funding for the nonprofit. Her giving ways don’t stop there. She also dedicates her time to supporting people who live without stable homes by working behind the scenes at the Willis Dady overflow shelter.

“I don’t think I’m doing anything big, but I think it makes a difference,” she said.

Besides bringing in cotton candy and popcorn during the week, she also tries to make life easier on staff by helping with cleaning bathrooms, doing laundry, and organizing essential products to operate a low-barrier shelter.

“Sometimes, I’ll just find a bunch of clean pillowcases and just offer everyone to swap out their pillowcase,” she said. “That might seem like a small gesture to you, but for someone that has been sleeping in dirty bedding, that’s a big thing.”

She says her willingness to give her time, patience, and care for others was something she learned from her mother.

“She always used to take food and stuff to families if someone lost a family member or if someone was sick,” McMahon said. “My dad was the same way.”

While her mother was the one who taught her about helping others in the community, it wasn’t until 5-years ago that she started using her off-time to give back after recovering from being sick.

“I made a pact with God at that time that if he healed me, I would do anything to help make this community better,” she said. “All of the time she has donated hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I don’t even know where she originally found the time,” said her daughter Chelsey.

Chelsey said her mom inspired her to become a nurse and help heal others.

“It’s extraordinary how much you can get out of it,” she said. “It’s not for everybody, but those that stick with it make a huge impact on the community.”

Joanie McMahon’s volunteerism involves physically and spiritually taxing work, but for all she gives, she said it doesn’t match what she has received.

“Every time I leave more replenished,” said Joanie.

