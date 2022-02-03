Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

9 Who Care: Joanie McMahon donates her time to preserving Cedar Rapids history and helping those less fortunate

Joanie McMahon.
Joanie McMahon.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Joanie McMahon of Cedar Rapids volunteers her time salvaging pieces of Cedar Rapids history with the group CR Heritage.

“People can re-use these projects and put them in a new home,” she said.

Everything from doors, windows, and floorboard, Joanie has gone into 3-houses set to be demolished and saved what she could to be sold as a source of funding for the nonprofit. Her giving ways don’t stop there. She also dedicates her time to supporting people who live without stable homes by working behind the scenes at the Willis Dady overflow shelter.

“I don’t think I’m doing anything big, but I think it makes a difference,” she said.

Besides bringing in cotton candy and popcorn during the week, she also tries to make life easier on staff by helping with cleaning bathrooms, doing laundry, and organizing essential products to operate a low-barrier shelter.

“Sometimes, I’ll just find a bunch of clean pillowcases and just offer everyone to swap out their pillowcase,” she said. “That might seem like a small gesture to you, but for someone that has been sleeping in dirty bedding, that’s a big thing.”

She says her willingness to give her time, patience, and care for others was something she learned from her mother.

“She always used to take food and stuff to families if someone lost a family member or if someone was sick,” McMahon said. “My dad was the same way.”

While her mother was the one who taught her about helping others in the community, it wasn’t until 5-years ago that she started using her off-time to give back after recovering from being sick.

“I made a pact with God at that time that if he healed me, I would do anything to help make this community better,” she said. “All of the time she has donated hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I don’t even know where she originally found the time,” said her daughter Chelsey.

Chelsey said her mom inspired her to become a nurse and help heal others.

“It’s extraordinary how much you can get out of it,” she said. “It’s not for everybody, but those that stick with it make a huge impact on the community.”

Joanie McMahon’s volunteerism involves physically and spiritually taxing work, but for all she gives, she said it doesn’t match what she has received.

“Every time I leave more replenished,” said Joanie.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Accident on HWY 151 near Springville; second accident in under 18 hours
Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?

Latest News

The State Hygienic Laboratory received a 9.2-million-dollar grant from the CDC - a large amount...
State Hygienic Laboratory receives $9.2 million-dollar grant from CDC
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responds to residential fire
Midwest winter storm takes toll on local blood donations
Midwest snowstorm could impact local blood availability
Midwest winter storm takes toll on local blood donations
Midwest snowstorm impacts local blood donations