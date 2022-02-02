Waterloo City Council looks at plans for Byrnes, Gates Park transformations

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council got its first look at initial plans to transform Byrnes and Gates Parks.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the city is specifically looking to replace the pools at Byrnes and Gates parks, as they have both long outlived their expected lifespan. Both turned 40 last year, despite being built with an expected lifespan of 25 years.

In the plans shown at the meeting, Byrnes pool would be replaced with a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, a zero-depth entry play pool and a lazy river with a catch pool for a slide tower. And Gates Park’s pool would be replaced with a large splash pad.

An inclusive playground would provide a variety of equipment for children with differing abilities at Gates Park. Additionally, designers showed plans for basketball courts, an adjacent amphitheater and a roller-skating track.

