Tom Brady officially calls it quits - a look back on his college career against the Hawkeyes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In 1998 Tom Brady’s Michigan Wolverines took a trip to Kinnick Stadium, and Brady through four quarters Brady’s life wasn’t easy.

The future G.O.A.T. did something rare on October 9th, 1998, he threw two interceptions.

The defending national champions scored the first, and only, touchdown of the game, when Brady threw a TD pass to Tai Streets.

But after that, Brady threw two interceptions, both to Tarig Holman.

However, the Hawkeye offense couldn’t capitalize, and Michigan won 12-9.

The Hawkeyes finished Hayden Fry’s final year 3-8.

