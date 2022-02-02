Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Tom Brady officially calls it quits - a look back on his college career against the Hawkeyes

By Scott Saville
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In 1998 Tom Brady’s Michigan Wolverines took a trip to Kinnick Stadium, and Brady through four quarters Brady’s life wasn’t easy.

The future G.O.A.T. did something rare on October 9th, 1998, he threw two interceptions.

The defending national champions scored the first, and only, touchdown of the game, when Brady threw a TD pass to Tai Streets.

But after that, Brady threw two interceptions, both to Tarig Holman.

However, the Hawkeye offense couldn’t capitalize, and Michigan won 12-9.

The Hawkeyes finished Hayden Fry’s final year 3-8.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
56-year-old Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth.
Truckers Final Mile helps bring Iowa man more than 1,000 miles home to his family after he died on the road
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting

Latest News

Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark are a match made in hoops heaven
Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark are a match made in hoops heaven
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Defending Iowa’s Caitlin Clark: Challenge her shot, and hope
No. 2 Iowa falls 19-13 to No. 1 Penn State in front of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
No. 2 Iowa falls 19-13 to No. 1 Penn State in front of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Clark’s 28 points lead No. 23 Iowa women past Northwestern
Clark’s 28 points lead No. 23 Iowa women past Northwestern