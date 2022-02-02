Sen. Grassley: race and gender have ‘nothing to do’ with SCOTUS nominee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says he will vet President Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court based on “temperament” and “qualifications.” The Senator also said when vetting a nominee, he would focus on that person’s approach to the Constitution and its “original meaning.”

President Biden made headlines when he announced he would keep a campaign promise and nominate a black woman to the bench, bringing the diversity of the Supreme Court to the forefront of the conversation.

Senator Grassley met with the President on Tuesday. Wednesday, on a call with reporters, he said the meeting was so he could provide advice on the nomination process. He added he did not recommend any names of potential nominees to the President.

