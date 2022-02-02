Show You Care
Sen. Grassley meets with President Biden over US Supreme Court vacancy

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Grassley is a ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin met with the president for the first time Tuesday to discuss the current vacancy.

Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would retire later this year, and that will allow President Biden to nominate his first Supreme Court justice as president.

Biden has promised to nominate a black woman to the high court.

Sen. Grassley said he wants to see the first nominee before making a comment.

“The president makes the nomination,” Grassley said. “That’s his privilege. And I won’t have any comment until I see who he nominates.”

President Biden plans to announce his nomination at the end of the month.

