Record-breaking number of people join race for Dubuque’s fourth ward city council seat

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - For anyone driving around Dubuque’s fourth ward, the yard signs are popping up. A record-breaking six people have already filed to represent the city’s fourth ward in city council, a seat that used to be Brad Cavanagh’s until he got elected for mayor last fall.

”I am just excited to see so many people who want to be a part of city government and want to be a part of the community and want to do the best they can for the community,” mayor Cavanagh mentioned. “I think that is great.”

The six people running to fill the open fourth ward seat are: Carla Anderson, Hillary Dalton, Tim Flynn, Erik Kronstedt, R.R.S. Stewart, and Katy Wethal.

Five people had previously run for city council seats in 2001 and 2007. David Cochran, a professor of politics at Loras College, said having six people join a city council race could be an isolated event. He mentioned it is more common to have more candidates running for open seats than when there is an incumbent running. However, he said interest in politics has certainly grown in the country, particularly after former President Donald Trump took office in 2016.

“You had a lot of intensity, both supporting and opposing him, which brought some people into the political system who had not necessarily been as active before,” he explained. ”Polarization we tend to think is a bad thing, in some ways it is, but it also generates more interest in politics, so a country that is polarized will also just bring more people into the system.”

Cochran pointed out how Mayor Cavanagh’s journey from city council to mayor could also make the seat look as a stepping stone for some. He said others might want the seat to address a particular issue they’re concerned about. He mentioned the pandemic as an example.

”I do not know if that is what is motivating any of the candidates for this particular position, but certainly the pandemic has had a big impact on all areas of American life, including political views, political motivations,” he added.

The filing period closes on Friday, February 4th. People in the fourth ward will vote on Tuesday, March 1, with the top two vote getters moving on to a run-off on March 29.

