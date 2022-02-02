Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police arrest Dubuque man wanted for more than a decade

Brian Edison, 43, who has been wanted for more than a decade in Dubuque for a domestic assault...
Brian Edison, 43, who has been wanted for more than a decade in Dubuque for a domestic assault incident, is now in custody.(Dubuque County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who has been wanted for more than a decade in Dubuque for a domestic assault incident is now in custody.

KDTH reports police arrested 43-year-old Brian Edison on Monday on an 18-year-old warrant.

Police say the warrant is in connection to a 2004 case at his former home on Locust Street.

Dubuque Police say Edison has apparently been living out of state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Accident on HWY 151 near Springville; second accident in under 18 hours
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident
1 dead, 1 injured in UTV, SUV crash in northeast Iowa

Latest News

The Waterloo City Council got its first look at initial plans to transform Byrnes and Gates...
Waterloo City Council looks at plans for Byrnes, Gates Park transformations
The Waterloo City Council got its first look at initial plans to transform Byrnes and Gates...
Waterloo City Council look at plans for Byrnes, Gates Park transformations
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S....
Sen. Grassley meets with President Biden over US Supreme Court vacancy
Firefighters respond to garage fire in Cedar Rapids