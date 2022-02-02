Police arrest Dubuque man wanted for more than a decade

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who has been wanted for more than a decade in Dubuque for a domestic assault incident is now in custody.

KDTH reports police arrested 43-year-old Brian Edison on Monday on an 18-year-old warrant.

Police say the warrant is in connection to a 2004 case at his former home on Locust Street.

Dubuque Police say Edison has apparently been living out of state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.