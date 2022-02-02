No. 10 Kansas beats No. 20 Iowa State 70-61 without Agbaji

AMES, Iowa (AP) - David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 20 Iowa State 70-61.

McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12). Kansas was without Ochai Agbaji because of COVID-19 protocols. Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.

