No. 10 Kansas beats No. 20 Iowa State 70-61 without Agbaji

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 20 Iowa State 70-61.

McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12). Kansas was without Ochai Agbaji because of COVID-19 protocols. Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

