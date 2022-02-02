Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 10 Kansas beats No. 20 Iowa State 70-61 without Agbaji

Gabe Kalscheur
Gabe Kalscheur(Iowa State University)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 20 Iowa State 70-61.

McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12).

Kansas was without Ochai Agbaji because of COVID-19 protocols. Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
56-year-old Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth.
Truckers Final Mile helps bring Iowa man more than 1,000 miles home to his family after he died on the road
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting

Latest News

Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) finds a basket past Missouri forward Trevon Brazile (23)...
No. 23 Iowa State pulls way from Missouri, 67-50
Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma,...
Ryan, Donarski lead No. 13 Iowa State women past Red Raiders
Morengo’s Jen Loeb climbs the “Seven Summits,” the highest peak on all seven continents.
Marengo’s Jen Loeb climbs the Seven Summits, the highest peaks on all seven continents
Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) celebrates with teammate Caleb Grill (2) after Iowa...
Brockington scores 26 as No. 23 Iowa St outlasts OSU in OT