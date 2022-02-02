Mercy Medical Center president, CEO to retire by end of year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Tim Charles, said he plans to retire on Dec. 31.

Charles has spent 19 years with the hospital after joining as executive vice president and COO in 2003. He was later promoted to CEO in 2007.

“Charles’ career with Mercy is defined by a deliberate focus on sustaining its independent status, despite the industry’s rush to consolidation,” the hospital said in a news release.

The hospital said Charles had originally planned to retire last year, but delayed it to help the hospital maintain focus and stability amid the challenges of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.