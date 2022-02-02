Show You Care
Local tattoo artist asking people to stay home if they are sick

He says a client infected some of his artists last month.
By Phil Reed
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Troy McDaniel, owner of the Cedar Rapids tattoo shop Lefty’s Tattoo is urging his customers to stay home if they’re sick. He says a client infected some of his artists last month.

McDaniel says it’s impossible to work remotely or social distance as a tattoo artist. “We’re on top of each other pretty much for anywhere from 2 hours to 8 hours per day,” he said.

McDaniel explained how he says a client got some of his artists sick. “She was at least wearing a mask,” he said. “But she was coughing and didn’t really think much of it, it was a smaller tattoo, but found out later she was diagnosed with influenza, double ear infection, or upper respiratory infection.”

That outbreak has McDaniel asking people to stay home if they are sick, even if it’s non Covid related. They don’t want to spread anything to loved ones or clients. Tattoo artists don’t get paid if they don’t work. McDaniel says he will start calling people out who show symptoms.

“If you come in and we don’t feel comfortable tattooing you, we will send you home,” he said. “And you will lose your deposit.”

McDaniel wants people to be respectful, call in advance, and he will work with them. “I know people are worried about losing their deposit,” he said. “But I’ll reschedule someone and they say hey man I’m not feeling right, I would much rather have that than have someone come in here and I’d much rather than have someone come in here and I have to send you home.”

