Iowa DOT does not plan to improve Highway 151 and Springville intersection

Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Highway 151 and Springville intersection is notorious for causing car crashes.

At approximately 1:00 pm on Tuesday, a car accident occurred on Highway 151 at mile marker 43 near Springville - less than a day after another multivehicle accident occurred in the same spot.

“We pretty much watch fire trucks and the cops come rushing down through here once a month to head up to the intersection and hopefully nobody’s dead,” said Colby Vanantwerp, Owner of Colby Automotive.

Vanantwerp’s store is right down the street from the intersection. He says he watches law enforcement rush to the intersection all too often.

Although the intersection is seen as a large danger the Iowa DOT has no plans to improve the intersection. The DOT does have a preliminary design in place but no resources are allocated to the intersection.

“We have designed an interchange, what that would do is separate the 151 traffic from the county road traffic,” said Cathy Cutler, from the Iowa DOT.

The DOT has previously added increased safety measures to the location like reducing the speed limit and add increased signage.

