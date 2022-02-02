Firefighters respond to garage fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Cedar Rapids responded to an early morning garage fire on the city’s southwest side.

Firefighters said the fire had fully engulfed the detached garage, located in the 200 block of 7th Street SW, just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but there was heavy damage done to it. There was also heat damage to a nearby garage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.