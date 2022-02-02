Colder and windy today, slight chance of snow over southeast Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a cold and windy one today. We can’t rule out a snow shower over southeast Iowa this morning, but otherwise, this massive system is thankfully missing the area. Plan on highs only into the teens with wind chills below zero much of the day. Tonight, lows will fall to around zero with northern Iowa going below zero. Cold air continues through Friday and we expect widespread below zero lows that morning as well. This weekend, another cold front moves through on Saturday night but due to extensive dry air, no precipitation is expected at this point. Have a good day!

