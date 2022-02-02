Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Clear Creek Amana Schools holds first town hall meeting on proposed $65 million bond

The bond would go toward a new elementary school, repairing playgrounds, and improving fine arts and vocational spaces at the middle and high schools.
The district plans to hold a vote for the bond on March 1st
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear Creek Amana School District hosted the first of four town hall meetings about a proposed $65 million bond.

The bond wouldn’t cost taxpayers any additional money because property values have gone up, but the tax rate has remained the same at just over 17 percent. Clear Creek Amana is in one of the fastest growing areas of the state, and rapidly increasing enrollment in the districts’ schools is where the funding will come from.

“Most of our growth is in the eastern part of our district, so the partnership that we have with Coralville -- if we could get the bond passed -- would be perfect, so that we could get ahead of the growth that we’re gonna see in that corridor of our district,” Clear Creek Amana School Board Vice President Matt McAreavy said.

The next town hall meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Tiffin Elementary.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Accident on HWY 151 near Springville; second accident in under 18 hours
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident
1 dead, 1 injured in UTV, SUV crash in northeast Iowa

Latest News

Firefighters respond to garage fire in Cedar Rapids
Ragbrai is taking a more northern route this year.
City leaders excited about RAGBRAI's northern route
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S....
Sen. Grassley meets with President Biden on US Supreme Court vacancy
Pfizer has adjusted its trial to see if a third dose, 8 weeks after the second, might offer...
Pfizer asks FDA for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5