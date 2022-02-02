Clear Creek Amana Schools holds first town hall meeting on proposed $65 million bond

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear Creek Amana School District hosted the first of four town hall meetings about a proposed $65 million bond.

The bond wouldn’t cost taxpayers any additional money because property values have gone up, but the tax rate has remained the same at just over 17 percent. Clear Creek Amana is in one of the fastest growing areas of the state, and rapidly increasing enrollment in the districts’ schools is where the funding will come from.

“Most of our growth is in the eastern part of our district, so the partnership that we have with Coralville -- if we could get the bond passed -- would be perfect, so that we could get ahead of the growth that we’re gonna see in that corridor of our district,” Clear Creek Amana School Board Vice President Matt McAreavy said.

The next town hall meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Tiffin Elementary.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.