Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance has released the names of the restaurants selected for their 10th annual Restaurant Week.

The event will run from February 18th to February 27th and feature special menu items offered by each of the restaurants.

“We wanted to make the tenth year of Restaurant Week be bigger and better, so we extended it into ten days,” said Maddix Stovie, event planner at the Economic Alliance. “Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. We hope by having a longer event, which includes two weekends, local diners will get out and support more of our fabulous restaurants.”

The selected restaurants for Restaurant Week this year are:

  • 350 First - 350 1st Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids
  • Black Sheep Social Club - 600 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Cedar Ridge - 1441 Marak Rd NW, Swisher
  • Chophouse Downtown - 411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Fong’s Pizza - 1006 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Groundswell Café - 201 3rd Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids
  • La Cantina Bar N Grill - 5400 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids
  • Lion Bridge Brewing Company - 59 16th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids
  • LP Street Food - 302 3rd Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids
  • Lucky’s on 16th - 86 16th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids
  • Map Room - 416 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Mulligan’s Bar & Grill - 1060 Old Marion Rd NE, Cedar Rapids
  • Nara Thai Cuisine - 1725 Blairs Ferry Rd, Marion
  • Parlor City Pub & Eatery - 1125 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Pedaler’s Fork - 2010 Sylvia Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids
  • Pub 217 - 217 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
  • The Class Act - 7725 Kirkwood Boulevard SW, Cedar Rapids
  • The Edison Pub and Eatery - 475 Northland Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids
  • Tomaso’s Pizza Cedar Rapids - 3234 Center Point Road NE, Cedar Rapids
  • Vito’s on 42nd - 4100 River Ridge Drive NE, Cedar Rapids

All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific criteria including being locally owned and operated.

