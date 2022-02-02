Cedar Rapids announces 2022 ‘Restaurant Week’ selected restaurants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance has released the names of the restaurants selected for their 10th annual Restaurant Week.

The event will run from February 18th to February 27th and feature special menu items offered by each of the restaurants.

“We wanted to make the tenth year of Restaurant Week be bigger and better, so we extended it into ten days,” said Maddix Stovie, event planner at the Economic Alliance. “Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. We hope by having a longer event, which includes two weekends, local diners will get out and support more of our fabulous restaurants.”

The selected restaurants for Restaurant Week this year are:

350 First - 350 1st Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids

Black Sheep Social Club - 600 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Cedar Ridge - 1441 Marak Rd NW, Swisher

Chophouse Downtown - 411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Fong’s Pizza - 1006 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Groundswell Café - 201 3rd Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

La Cantina Bar N Grill - 5400 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids

Lion Bridge Brewing Company - 59 16th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

LP Street Food - 302 3rd Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

Lucky’s on 16th - 86 16th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

Map Room - 416 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Mulligan’s Bar & Grill - 1060 Old Marion Rd NE, Cedar Rapids

Nara Thai Cuisine - 1725 Blairs Ferry Rd, Marion

Parlor City Pub & Eatery - 1125 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Pedaler’s Fork - 2010 Sylvia Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids

Pub 217 - 217 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

The Class Act - 7725 Kirkwood Boulevard SW, Cedar Rapids

The Edison Pub and Eatery - 475 Northland Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids

Tomaso’s Pizza Cedar Rapids - 3234 Center Point Road NE, Cedar Rapids

Vito’s on 42nd - 4100 River Ridge Drive NE, Cedar Rapids

All selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific criteria including being locally owned and operated.

