Cedar Falls Police investigate shots fired call

Officers located Shell casings in the area(KFYR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, at 11:48 pm, the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center received a call reporting gunshots near the area of West 15th Street and Franklin Street.

Authorities responded to the area and spoke with residents. According to witnesses two vehicles quickly fled the area after the sound of gunshots.

Officers located Shell casings in the area. No damage was reportedly located in the immediate vicinity during the investigation of the incident.

If you have any information or video that may be related to the incident, Cedar Falls Police ask that you contact them at 319-273-8612.

