Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Black Hawk County Health Department scaling back on COVID contact tracing

Black Hawk County will end their contract tracing on February 11th, 2022, however, the...
Black Hawk County will end their contract tracing on February 11th, 2022, however, the Department will continue to provide education and send isolation and quarantine guidance to people who would test positive via state laboratory results.(PRNewswire)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Health Department is transitioning away from the countywide effort to investigate and trace COVID cases.

Officials cite a joint statement from national public health organizations NACCHO (National Association of County and City Health Officials) and ASTHO (Association of State and Territorial Health Officials) to emphasize other critical measures to better protect the public’s health:

“While universal case investigation and contact tracing during the initial phase of the pandemic were justified in the attempt to contain the pandemic, most experts in public health agree this is no longer optimal.”

Black Hawk County will end their contract tracing on February 11th, 2022, however, the Department will continue to provide education and send isolation and quarantine guidance to people who would test positive via state laboratory results. The call center will remain open through April 1st, 2022.

“The pandemic is still a top priority for Black Hawk County Health Department, and contact tracing has been an integral part of that response,” said Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye. “However, like the many phases of the pandemic, we also need to consider how we can be most effective in keeping the community healthy.”

The department says they will continue to work with community health partners to offer vaccine and testing opportunities, increase education to vulnerable populations, and investigate targeted cases as needed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Accident on Highway 151 near Springville
Accident on HWY 151 near Springville; second accident in under 18 hours
Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?

Latest News

A look back at when Tom Brady took on the Hawkeyes.
Tom Brady officially calls it quits - a look back on his college career against the Hawkeyes
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa calls to end extremism in news conference
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa calling to stop extremism in Iowa
State data shows more than 60% of lodging locations not in compliance with state law
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S....
Sen. Grassley meets with President Biden on US Supreme Court vacancy