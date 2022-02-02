Black Hawk County Health Department scaling back on COVID contact tracing

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Health Department is transitioning away from the countywide effort to investigate and trace COVID cases.

Officials cite a joint statement from national public health organizations NACCHO (National Association of County and City Health Officials) and ASTHO (Association of State and Territorial Health Officials) to emphasize other critical measures to better protect the public’s health:

“While universal case investigation and contact tracing during the initial phase of the pandemic were justified in the attempt to contain the pandemic, most experts in public health agree this is no longer optimal.”

Black Hawk County will end their contract tracing on February 11th, 2022, however, the Department will continue to provide education and send isolation and quarantine guidance to people who would test positive via state laboratory results. The call center will remain open through April 1st, 2022.

“The pandemic is still a top priority for Black Hawk County Health Department, and contact tracing has been an integral part of that response,” said Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye. “However, like the many phases of the pandemic, we also need to consider how we can be most effective in keeping the community healthy.”

The department says they will continue to work with community health partners to offer vaccine and testing opportunities, increase education to vulnerable populations, and investigate targeted cases as needed.

