Waterloo woman who used marijuana and possessed guns found guilty at trial

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman who possessed firearms while being a user of marijuana was convicted by a jury on Tuesday after a three-day trial in Cedar Rapids.

23-year-old Allyssa Stoval from Waterloo was convicted of being a drug user in possession of firearms less than two hours of jury deliberations.

Evidence showed that Stoval purchased two firearms in July 2020. Law enforcement officers seized them in July 2021 after Stoval posted photographs on social media of her holding a marijuana blunt and spoke about her marijuana use during a recorded telephone call. Officers found other items of drug paraphernalia as well during the search.

Authorities also encountered Stoval in February 2021 after she drove her car into a snowbank. Officers reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana from Stovall’s vehicle at the time.

Stovall was sentenced to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

