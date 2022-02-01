Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Up and Down Temperature Trend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight’s southerly wind turns around to the northwest on Tuesday. This is due to a weak cold front moving through the state. Precipitation is not expected along with this system. We are continuing to watch an early February winter storm. Timing and track continue to trend to the south. This keeps the majority of the precipitation out of the state of Iowa. Colder weather will be found for the end of the week as arctic high pressure moves in. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Tipton.
Man convicted after rigging ‘Hot Lotto’ to leave prison on parole
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
Bloody Run Creek.
Group, looking to stop feedlot project in Clayton County, files ethics complaint against state senator
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Sending January out on a high note with 30s likely this afternoon
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Winds pick up from the south.
Warmer air to return for the start of the workweek