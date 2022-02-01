Up and Down Temperature Trend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight’s southerly wind turns around to the northwest on Tuesday. This is due to a weak cold front moving through the state. Precipitation is not expected along with this system. We are continuing to watch an early February winter storm. Timing and track continue to trend to the south. This keeps the majority of the precipitation out of the state of Iowa. Colder weather will be found for the end of the week as arctic high pressure moves in. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

