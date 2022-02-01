Show You Care
Trial delayed for teen accused of killing his parents in Cedar Rapids

The trial for the 17-year-old accused of killing his parents back in October in Cedar Rapids will be delayed.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the 17-year-old accused of killing his parents back in October in Cedar Rapids will be delayed.

It had been set to take place a week from Tuesday. Now, it’s unclear when the trial will take place.

The defense filed a motion nearly two weeks ago requesting the delay.

Orton’s attorneys say they’re still reviewing the case and depositions. His attorneys say they would like the new trial to happen after July of this year.

The judge says the trial will be reset but did not say a new date.

Cedar Rapids Police say Orton admitted to stabbing and killing his parents in October of last year. Police say they responded to a call about the incident around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they say they found Orton sitting outside the home covered in blood. Police say Orton said he did it to “take charge of his life.”

He’s charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

