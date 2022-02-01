Traer Fire Dept. receives donated firetruck

TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - Traer has a new fire truck, and it received it from an unlikely place.

Cedar Falls City Council member Dave Sires donated the 55-foot aerial ladder truck to the town.

In a Facebook post, the city’s fire department said it plans to put the truck into service after making some minor repairs.

Sires told the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier he had bought the 1990 model truck from a friend for fun about a year ago.

New firetrucks, like the one donated, cost about $400,000.

We have exciting news to share!! Dave Sires has donated a 55 foot aerial to the City of Traer!! We are beyond grateful... Posted by Traer Fire Department on Sunday, January 30, 2022

