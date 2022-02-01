Show You Care
Temporary Redistricting Commission to hold public hearing on supervisor district maps

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 8th at 4:00 pm, the Linn County Temporary Redistricting Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed Linn County Supervisor district plan map.

State law requires the Legislative Services Agency to redraw boundaries for political districts in the United States based on population changes following each federal decennial census to ensure equal representation.

Members of the public will be able to comment on the proposed plans or present plans of their own.

Those plans are available to view at the Board of Supervisors office (Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 2nd St. SW, Cedar Rapids) where the meeting is being held, or by clicking the link here.

