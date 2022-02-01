Teacher Store holds school counselor supply giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 8th and 10th, the Teacher Store will hold a special event for K-12 school counselors in the area in honor of National School Counseling Week.

School counselors will receive 50 “teacher bucks” to exchange for free supplies from the Teacher Store. The supplies all cater to student needs. Some items include earbuds, pencils, calculators, pens, dry erase markers, facial tissues, hand sanitizer, mittens, hats, socks, and sweatpants.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide supplies that schools are running low on and that teachers - and in this case, school counselors - typically buy for their students out of their own pockets,” said Lori Vana, Teacher Store board president, and Linn Area Credit Union business development manager.

The teacher store will be at Linn Area Credit Union Business Center, 3015 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Registration is required.

To learn more and/or register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.