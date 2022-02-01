Record number of weddings expected in 2022

ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - After the pandemic forced many couples to reschedule or postpone their wedding or reception, experts are looking at 2022 for a record number of nuptials.

The Wedding Report is projecting 2.5 million weddings in 2022, the most the U.S. has seen since 1984. Some wedding planning organizations and bridal shops across Eastern Iowa say they are seeing that increase locally.

Hope’s Bridal & Prom is hard to miss. Housed in a big pink barn off Highway 30 in Atkins, they’ve been helping brides since 1972.

Owner Diane Niebuhr took over the business in 1985. She says after the pandemic, appointments started picking up late last fall.

“It reminds us a little bit of some of our early years back in the 80′s coming out of what was the term, the farm crisis. So we’ve had years where inflation’s been high, land prices have been high, they plummeted.” says Niebuhr. “This year is probably our most emotional year for brides.”

Her advice for brides? Trust your gut. “It’s okay to make decisions,” says Neibuhr. “It is okay to say, A, I’m getting married, I made the hard decision. Choose your venue and stick with it. Choose your dress and know that it needs to be a special garment that you feel good in, but when you check it off, be happy with the decision and continue forward.”

Riley Mullane co-owns Anne & Ellis, helping connect couples with wedding venues and vendors. Mullane says prime wedding dates in 2022 are booking up fast- and so are vendors. “They’re booking up quickly because a lot of clients understand they’re going to be at the mercy of the resources available,” says Mullane.

Mullane also says he’s seeing wedding season starting earlier than in past years, saying “Winter weddings weren’t as popular five years ago as they are now. So, believe it or not, here in Iowa, I think the wedding season starts to become a little bit more year-round.”

Anne & Ellis works with a set number of venues, and is weeks away from seeing a new venue opening in Cedar Rapids. Mullane says he’s excited for the new space at The Carriage House, especially at a time where venues are in high demand, and couples are looking for very specific spaces. “What we’re seeing now more than ever is clients wanting to maximize the space,” says Mullane. “So, wanting to have the ceremony on site, wanting to transition all the different chapters of a big day seamlessly.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.