Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nominations are open for 2022 Kid Captain Program

Photo credit: Brian Ray – Hawkeye Sports
Photo credit: Brian Ray – Hawkeye Sports(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since 2009 the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes Football team to feature stories of strength, courage, and inspiration.

If your child has a life-changing story, consider nominating them for the 2022 Kid Captain program. Nominations are open until March 20th for current or former pediatric patients of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital (ages 18 and younger).

All Kid Captains will receive a commemorative jersey, special recognition from UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes Football team, and an invitation to a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium in August.

Children of any age may be nominated as an honorary away game Kid Captain. Only children who will be 6 or older by November 2022 may be nominated as a home game Kid Captain due to sideline safety concerns.

Only parents and legal guardians may nominate their child. For more information or to nominate your child, please visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
56-year-old Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth.
Truckers Final Mile helps bring Iowa man more than 1,000 miles home to his family after he died on the road
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
Des Moines police make arrest in bizarre hospital bottle-feeding incident

Latest News

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Find money you’re owed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
Temporary Redistricting Commission to hold public hearing on supervisor district maps
Accident on Highway 151, mile marker 43 on Tuesday
Accident on HWY 151 near Springville; second accident in under 18 hours
Teachers are preparing for students to fill their classrooms again, but they may have a harder...
Teacher Store holds school counselor supply giveaway