Nominations are open for 2022 Kid Captain Program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since 2009 the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes Football team to feature stories of strength, courage, and inspiration.

If your child has a life-changing story, consider nominating them for the 2022 Kid Captain program. Nominations are open until March 20th for current or former pediatric patients of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital (ages 18 and younger).

All Kid Captains will receive a commemorative jersey, special recognition from UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes Football team, and an invitation to a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium in August.

Children of any age may be nominated as an honorary away game Kid Captain. Only children who will be 6 or older by November 2022 may be nominated as a home game Kid Captain due to sideline safety concerns.

Only parents and legal guardians may nominate their child. For more information or to nominate your child, please visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.