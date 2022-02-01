Murray Selected To Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 list

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa men’s basketball forward Keegan Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20.

The list is comprised of student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor. Garza won the award last year.

The Cedar Rapids native joins Garza as the only Hawkeyes to earn at least three Big Ten Player of the Week honors in the same season (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3).

Murray ranks first in the country in Player Efficiency Rating (38.3), fourth in points per game (22.4), 29th in field goal percentage (.565), 41st in blocks per contest (2.16), and 63rd in double-doubles (5).

Murray has tallied over 20 points twelve times, and over 25 points an NCAA-best nine times this season.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.