Multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews were on scene at US 151 at mile marker 43 earlier Monday evening for a reported multivehicle accident.

KCRGTV-9 received a call from a person at approximately 7:45 pm stating that there was a “major” accident on Highway 151 in Springville involving multiple cars. Images from the DOTs website confirmed multiple emergency vehicles on scene.

UPDATE: DOT images show that the road is back open and crews have left the scene.

