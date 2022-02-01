Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville

Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews were on scene at US 151 at mile marker 43 earlier Monday evening for a reported multivehicle accident.

KCRGTV-9 received a call from a person at approximately 7:45 pm stating that there was a “major” accident on Highway 151 in Springville involving multiple cars. Images from the DOTs website confirmed multiple emergency vehicles on scene.

We will update as more information is reported

UPDATE: DOT images show that the road is back open and crews have left the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Tipton.
Man convicted after rigging ‘Hot Lotto’ to leave prison on parole
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
Bloody Run Creek.
Group, looking to stop feedlot project in Clayton County, files ethics complaint against state senator
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude

Latest News

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Harrar, Lundy lead Penn State by Iowa 90-86 in double OT
Cedar Rapids Police Chief calls group violence intervention programs a success despite last week’s murders
Record number of weddings expected in 2022
Record number of weddings expected in 2022
Record number of weddings expected in 2022
Record number of weddings expected in 2022