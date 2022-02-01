Multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews were on scene at US 151 at mile marker 43 earlier Monday evening for a reported multivehicle accident.
KCRGTV-9 received a call from a person at approximately 7:45 pm stating that there was a “major” accident on Highway 151 in Springville involving multiple cars. Images from the DOTs website confirmed multiple emergency vehicles on scene.
We will update as more information is reported
UPDATE: DOT images show that the road is back open and crews have left the scene.
