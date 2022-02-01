Johnson County Attorney reflects on 16 years serving the community

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Attorney, Janet Lyness says she made the decision to not seek re-election a little less than a year ago. She felt she has accomplished what she set out to do and it’s time to let another person take over the position.

In her retirement, Lyness still plans to serve the community.

She’s currently the Co-chair of the United Way Campaign in Johnson and Washington Counties. She will take over that position full time after this year.

Her goal in the first year of retirement is to help raise money so that the programs can continue.

She also said she would like to be involved in more groups that help victims of abuse, specifically children.

Lyness credits her co-workers for helping her realize her passion in helping the community. In her 16 years in the position, she says she’s proud of the department as a whole.

“How we’ve held violent offenders accountable, and how we continue to do that. We care about victims, we try to make sure they’re respected and that we’re providing them good service through our office,” she said.

She adds there’s more she wants to accomplish before the end of her term, especially in the area of decreasing gun violence. Right now, she’s working with the program, Group Violence Intervention, that started here in Cedar Rapids. She hopes they can expand their services to Iowa City before her last day in December.

