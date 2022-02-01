Iowa lawmakers consider 4 bills to address teacher shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa House lawmakers are considering at least four bills that aim to put more teachers in classrooms.

Right now, there are roughly 1,000 classroom and special education teaching positions open across the state.

House File 2085 would give an alternative teaching license to someone with a bachelor’s degree, who’s at least 26-years-old, completes an alternative teaching certificate program, and passes a teaching exam.

Republican Dustin Hite plans to introduce something similar, so people can teach in grades 7-12.

“Maybe it’s business, maybe they’re working for a chemical company, and they’re saying, you know, ‘I’m done with that job, I’m done with the rat race,’ if you will. But, I’d love to be able to give back to my community through becoming a teacher,” Hite said in an interview Monday.

Democrat Sharon Streckman is a retired teacher who likes the idea, but wants to know the specifics first.

“To give them an alternative path to be able to be a teacher, and they have that life experience also would be a good thing,” she said. “So, just the details that we need to iron out.”

Other bills include:

