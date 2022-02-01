Show You Care
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa calling to stop extremism in Iowa

By Emily Schrad
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with Interfaith Alliance of Iowa -- out of Des Moines-- held a virtual news conference Tuesday discussing extremism in the state.

Extremism is the formal support of extreme measures or views, often political.

Leaders with different groups from around Iowa joined in on the conversation about extremism this afternoon.

It should be noted that the alliance says, on its website, that it represents the voice of progressive people of faith and no faith in the public arena.

People who spoke gave testimonials on extremism they have encountered. Black leaders getting interrupted on video conference calls, a historical black church targeted with bomb threats... and more.

Connie Ryan, Executive Director for Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, said they hope people think about watching out for extremism.

”We have to speak up every single time. We have to speak up every time there is extremism. We have to use our voices. We have to use the power and privilege that we each have in different ways. If we don’t then we seed that power over to that extremist voice,” said Ryan.

Interfaith Alliance of Iowa also released a statement, calling to stop extremism in the state. More than 500 Iowans signed the statement in support.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

