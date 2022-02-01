Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats

Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and universities across the country to receive a bomb threat.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bomb threats forced several historically Black colleges and universities to go on lockdown early Tuesday morning.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Morgan State University in Baltimore are two of at least 13 HBCUs across the country to receive such threats.

Authorities at Howard determined there is no actual threat and reopened the campus after sweeping it for suspicious activity.

Morgan State is still assessing the situation.

Other schools in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi also received threats Tuesday.

That comes after at least six HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Monday.

Howard has received three such threats so far this year.

Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Highway 151 near mile marker 43
No injuries in multivehicle accident on Hwy 151 near Springville
Firefighters rescue a man from a grain bin.
After grain bin incident, Cedar Rapids man owes first responders debt of gratitude
56-year-old Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth.
Truckers Final Mile helps bring Iowa man more than 1,000 miles home to his family after he died on the road
Jasmin Bautista, left, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, right, 18.
Police arrest two suspects in fatal August 2021 shooting
Dr. Jared Smith will take over the role as the Waterloo Community School District...
Waterloo schools board of education names next superintendent

Latest News

You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
FILE PHOTO - Michael Avenatti rests his case without testifying in his trial against Stormy...
Avenatti decides not to testify at trial vs. Stormy Daniels
A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck
(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office facing lawsuit over alleged excessive force