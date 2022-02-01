Show You Care
Harrar, Lundy lead Penn State by Iowa 90-86 in double OT

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) - John Harrar scored a career-high 19 points with 10 rebounds, Seth Lundy added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Penn State beat Iowa 90-86 in double overtime on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Penn State guard Myles Dread made a contested 3-pointer to tie it at 78 with 9.7 seconds left in the first overtime, and Iowa did not hit the rim on a forced jumper at the other end.

Iowa opened the second overtime with a basket but did not make another field goal until Keegan Murray’s 3-pointer with 1.5 left, and Dread sealed it with two free throws at the other end. Greg Lee added 16 points, Jalen Pickett had 13 and Dread finished with 12 for Penn State.

Murray scored all 21 of his points after halftime for Iowa.

