Former Miss Iowa stresses need for mental health services after death of former Miss USA

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A former Miss Iowa is stressing the need for mental health services for minority communities.

It comes after the death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

The New York City Chief Medical Examiner says she died by suicide at the age of 30 in New York City Sunday. Kryst was crowned Miss USA in 2018.

Former Miss Iowa Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw said she only interacted with Kryst for a small moment. Hughes-Shaw said she wants people to remember Kryst by her accomplishments.

“She was incredibly kind and incredibly driven. I hope that that’s what people hold on to, and not necessarily her final moments,” Hughes-Shaw said.

She said being a woman of color in the pageant industry brings on its own mental challenges.

“There is so much change that needs to happen within our mental health care system as a whole, but specifically, within minority communities, there’s just a higher stigma that’s attached to being a person of color, and then also dealing with a mental health condition,” she said. “So I think even just simply saying that is enough to help somebody.”

For anyone having feelings or thoughts of suicide, there is always help. Foundation 2 has a crisis line at 319-362-2174.

You can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or the Iowa hotline at 1-800-332-4224.

