Explosives detonate inside 2 cars in California

Explosives inside two cars detonated in California. (Credit: KCRA via CNN Newsource)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Over the last six months, residents in a California neighborhood say explosives have been shaking their homes several times a week.

“The car was smoking. All the windows and doors were blasted out, and there were some people around it. And that’s when I knew they had stuck a bomb in the car,” Emily Carson said.

Carson lives on the street where the latest car bomb went off. She said she called 911 and spent over 10 minutes explaining that it was not a firework.

“Our baby’s bookshelf flew off the wall because the impact was so great,” she said.

Another neighbor got surveillance video of an explosion caught on camera just days before the car bombs.

Carson said every time there is an explosion, she is met with no help.

“The response is, ‘I’m sorry, there’s just no police officers in your area to take care of that right now,’” she said.

According to the city, Cody Wiggs, 23, was arrested in connection to the explosives.

City councilmember Jay Schenirer said it is important for residents to continue reporting the explosions.

“I hope people understand they need to keep reporting these things even if they don’t think they’re getting the service that they want. That’s how we decide where the police can be,” he said.

Schenirer says the city is adding 15 additional police positions and another 19 at the city’s Department of Community Response.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

